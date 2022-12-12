Rome New Year: i concerti nelle chiese di Roma (dal 29 dicembre 2022 al 2 gennaio 2023)

Giovedì 29 dicembre 2022 – Ore 17:00
Basilica di San Pietro, Vaticano
St. Paul’s Episcopal School Chorale
Da Mobile, Alabama, USA
Direzione musicale: Dr. Harold J. Powell Sr.
Giovedì 29 dicembre 2022 – Ore 17:00
Basilica di Sant’Andrea della Valle, Roma
Newark Charter High School Concert Choir
da Newark, Delaware, USA
Direzione musiciale: of Mrs. Kelly Kline
Newark Charter High School Concert Band
Da Newark, Delaware, USA
Direzione musicale: Mrs. Samantha DeLuca
Venerdì 30 dicembre 2022 – Ore 19:00
Santa Maria in Portico Campitelli, Roma
St. Paul’s Episcopal School Concert Band
Da Mobile, Alabama, USA
Direzione musicale: Mr. Tim Huber
St. Paul’s Episcopal School Chorale
Da Mobile, Alabama, USA
Direzione musicale: Dr. Harold J. Powell Sr.
Domenica 1° gennaio 2023 – Ore 11:15
Chiesa di Santa Maria dei Miracoli, Roma
Newark Charter High School Concert Choir
Da Newark, Delaware, USA
Direzione musiciale: Mrs. Kelly Kline
Domenica 1° gennaio 2023 – Ore 12:15
Chiesa di Santa Maria in Montesanto, Roma
St. Paul’s Episcopal School Chorale
Da Mobile, Alabama, USA
Direzione musicale: Dr. Harold J. Powell Sr.
Lunedì 2 gennaio 2023 – Ore 16:00
Il Pantheon, Roma
St. Paul’s Episcopal School Chorale
Da Mobile, Alabama, USA
Direzione musicale: Dr. Harold J. Powell Sr.
