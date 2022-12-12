Rome New Year: i concerti nelle chiese di Roma (dal 29 dicembre 2022 al 2 gennaio 2023)

Insieme alla Rome Parade, la parata musicale di Capodanno che il 1° gennaio 2023 vedrà sfilare nel centro storico della Capitale centinaia di musicisti internazionali, tornano, dopo due anni di assenza causa pandemia, anche i concerti che Destination Events, ente organizzatore degli eventi targati “Rome New Year“, organizza in alcune delle più belle basiliche di Roma. Dal 29 dicembre al 2 gennaio, con ingresso libero a tutti, sarà possibile ascoltare dal vivo alcune formazioni giovanili statunitensi provenienti da differenti high school americane, che proporranno vari repertori di musica classica, sinfonica e corale, in storiche e suggestive cornici di culto religioso. Si comincia giovedì 29 dicembre con la St. Paul’s Episcopal School Chorale di Mobile (Alabama) che alle 17:00, sotto la direzione musicale del Dr. Harold J. Powell Sr. vedrà un gruppo di sole voci esibirsi nientemeno che alla Basilica di San Pietro in Vaticano. Contemporaneamente (stesso giorno, stessa ora), presso la Basilica di Sant’Andrea della Valle, il coro e la Concert Band della Newark Charter High School del Delaware, rispettivamente diretti da Mrs. Kelly Kline e da Mrs. Samantha DeLuca, daranno vita ad una doppia performance. Venerdì 30 dicembre, alle ore 19:00 presso la chiesa Santa Maria in Portico Campitelli, tornerà il coro della St. Paul’s Episcopal School, anticipato, nella prima parte del concerto, dalla formazione orchestrale della scuola, diretta da Mr. Tim Huber. Queste ultime due formazioni si esibiranno ancora il primo giorno dell’anno rispettivamente nelle chiesei di Santa Maria dei Miracoli, alle ore 11:15, e Santa Maria in Montesanto, alle ore 12:15. Gran finale al Pantheon il 2 gennaio alle ore 16:00 con la St. Paul’s Episcopal School Chorale. Una molteplice opportunità per il pubblico a Roma di scoprire il talento e la dedizione di giovani studenti con una grande passione; un’altrettanto grande occasione per i musicisti teen-agers stranieri di vivere l’incanto di una città a loro distante interagendo con le sue bellezze proprio attraverso la musica.