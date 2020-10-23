Al via il programma A Noi la Linea – ACR della diocesi di Gaeta

A NOI LA LINEA
Al via il programma A Noi la Linea – ACR della diocesi di Gaeta
Sabato 24 novembre su Radio Civita InBlu – www.radiocivitainblu.it
Sabato 24 ottobre in onda su Radio Civita InBlu la rubrica “A Noi la Linea”, curata dai bambini dell’ACR della diocesi di Gaeta. Puntata a cura degli educatori e bambini di Marina di Minturno. In onda alle 9.00, 13.00, 16.00 e 19.00

